Flowers Left At Scene Of Fatal Crash

Flowers and messages of condolence have been left at Perelle after the weekends fatal road accident. Georgina Le Prevost and Stuart Moorat both died on Friday night.

Since their deaths flowers have been placed in the car park on the corner at Perelle for both Miss Le Prevost and Mr Moorat.

The couple had been at a friend’s wedding reception on Friday evening and Guernsey Police have asked anyone who was there or saw the couple leave to contact them.

If you can offer any assistance please call 725111.

Post Mortems were due to be carried out yesterday but no more details have been released yet.