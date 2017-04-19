Flying Bursary Applications Open

Applications are now being accepted for a flying bursary.

Anyone with an interest in learning to fly can now apply for the James Whalley Memorial Bursary.

On offer are four scholarships which will provide the winners with an introduction to flying – including air manual, log book, ground briefings and two hours in the air with an instructor in one of the Club’s Piper Warrior PA28 training aircraft.

We’re told applicants do not have be seeking an aviation career to be considered for the Bursary, as the winners are selected on the basis of a short, written submission as to why they would like to learn to fly.

Flight Instructor, Paul Gunnell, says Guernsey is a great place to learn to fly. He’s urging people to put themselves forward:

“Guernsey has a little bit of everything you need. It is a big international airport, but it also has quiet times, so when you are doing your training you have the airport to yourself. You can take a quick trip to Alderney or Jersey.”

Email ‘manager@guernseyaeroclub.com’ for more information.