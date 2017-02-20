Fog Causes More Travel Disruption

Holidaymakers are facing more disruption, with foggy conditions affecting flights.

Mist and reduced visibility forced three Aurigny aircraft to stay overnight in the UK, as they weren’t able to fly back.

Customers have faced delays and cancellations already today. Aurigny’s CEO, Mark Darby, says they’ll try and get services going if they can, but they’re expecting issues this morning:

“We’re reminding people to keep checking for updated information – our Facebook will also be updated too. We’ll keep an eye on the conditions and make further arrangements if needed. However if the fog is too thick, planes can’t land safely.”

The advice is to check in as normal – and to keep an eye on Guernsey Airport’s website for updates.

Meanwhile, Condor Ferries’ fog contingency plans helped thousands of people travel over the weekend.

More than 8000 boarded its vessels these past three days – as many transferred from cancelled flights to getaway for the half term break.

The ferry operator says numbers went up by 1500 compared to those booked on sailings on Thursday.