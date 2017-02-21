Fog Leaves Passengers Stranded

Aurigny’s dismissed concerns its not supporting fog stranded passengers in the UK.

The States-owned airline’s had to provide accommodation and bookings on ferry sailings, as planes weren’t able to fly.

All airlines serving the Bailiwick have faced severe problems, with others in the UK also unable to put on their planned schedules too.

Some people have been stuck on the mainland or in Guernsey for more than two days, as very few services were able to run on Monday.

Aurigny’s CEO, Mark Darby, says his staff have been doing all they can to help – and that will continue today:

“We’re waiting for crews to come back into duty time, so as when they come back on duty we’ll try and get aircraft moving as soon as we can. We’ve been providing accommodation, food and offering cancellations and refunds – so people shouldn’t be out of pocket.

The department which feels the workload the most is the one that’s the most invisible – our operations department. They’ve been working long hours to tackle these issues. Our customer facing staff have worked hardly and been friendly – and in the most part I think our customers have too.”

Flights are likely to face more delays and cancellations today, so the advice is to check in, keep an eye on Guernsey Airport’s website and stay tuned to our travel bulletins for more information.