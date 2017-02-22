Fog Sees Thousands Switch From Air To Sea

Updated figures show thousands travelled by sea – not air – during the latest bout of severe fog.

The conditions saw many passengers stranded for more than two days – with some forced to stay in hotels and wait in airports across the Channel Islands and the UK.

Condor says it stepped in to provide around 1000 last minute bookings, out of the 4000 on board its vessels.

Looking further in detail, a spokesman’s also confirmed a total of more than 2500 fog affected passengers travelled through the English Channel, rather than above it, over the past few days.

Meanwhile, the ferry operator’s also apologised after a number of past customers received automatic texts in error yesterday.