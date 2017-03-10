Fog Travel Problems Continue

Hundreds of people have made it home – after Aurigny paid for ferry tickets to combat the latest fog.

Some of them had been stranded in the UK for more than 50 hours, since the first fog affected flights were cancelled on Tuesday.

Enya was among the passengers who eventually sailed home on the Commodore Clipper last night.

She had been trying to get home since Tuesday when the first fog affected flights were cancelled:

Condor says around a thousand extra Channel Islands passengers have travelled by sea during the latest bout of fog.

Fran Collins, Condor Ferries’ Executive Director – Operations, said:

“We have been very busy over the past couple of days assisting passengers stranded either in the UK or in the Islands by the extended period of foggy weather. Across Guernsey and Jersey, this amounts to nearly 1,000 people in total, with the majority attributed to travellers to and from Guernsey.’

The Portsmouth-bound Commodore Clipper has been almost full and our Poole sailings on Condor Liberation are also busy.”

Aurigny says thousands of its passengers have been affected by fog this week – along with other airlines’ passengers.

Flights are facing further disruption, with passengers asked to make sure they add mobile numbers to bookings so they can be contacted and to check social media.

The advice is to check with your airline and Guernsey Airport’s website before setting off.