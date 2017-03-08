Fog Wreaks Havoc Again

Fog left thousands of people’s travel plans disrupted on Wednesday.

With flights in and out of Guernsey cancelled, some people are transferring to ferry sailings while others are waiting for rescheduled flights.

Aurigny has already warned there will be some disruption on Thursday 9th March – with its early morning services cancelled:

GR670/671 – Guernsey Manchester Guernsey

GR600 -Guernsey to Gatwick

GR650/651 – Guernsey London City Guernsey

Aurigny says passengers on cancelled flights may rebook on alternative services but the States owned airline is not expecting ‘any significant improvement in the weather conditions until Friday’. The airline’s reservations line will be open until 9pm on Wednesday 8th March and will reopen at 8am on the 9th March. Passengers can also rebook online if flights were booked directly with Aurigny originially. Any charges can be reclaimed by emailing: customerservices@aurigny.com . To try and help combat the fog, Bumblebee Boat Cruises is putting on extra services between Guernsey and Alderney and Jersey. The firm expects the seats to fill up quickly and anyone wanting to travel can email skipper@bumblebee.gg or call 720200.

It’s sailings are scheduled to run:

07:30 Gy to Jy

09:00 Jy to Gy