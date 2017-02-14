Foggiest Summer Amongst Met Findings

The summer of 2016 has been confirmed as the foggiest since weather records began in Guernsey.

A number of flights were disrupted, with Guernsey Met’s annual report saying the Bailiwick’s airlines saw the highest number of fog days on record for any summer since records began at Guernsey Airport in 1947.

June 2016 was also named the foggiest ever. The annual report also proves we had the hottest July day in 13 years.

Figures published also show that the year saw some of the hottest temperatures ever recorded globally.

Short but intense heatwaves were also the story of the Summer and, indeed, September also.

On 19th July, the temperature climbed to 32.6°C – a new record for July and the warmest temperature for any month since 2003. August could not manage any all-time records but the 27.8°C recorded on the 23rd was still the warmest August temperature for a number of years.

Following a June that was anything but summery, September then masqueraded as a summer month with temperatures reaching 26°C on the 7th.

You can read the figures in detail here.