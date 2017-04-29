Fort Hommet Bunker Trail Open Today

A bunker trail is opening today, allowing people a look at renovation work being done.

The bunkers are being opened up at Fort Hommet as part of the Heritage Festival.

Project Manager, Paul Bourgaize, says: “We start people off at the bottom car park.

“We’ll give them a map and on the map there is a series of arrows.

“They follow the arrows on the ground and they wander around at their own pace, and when they get to each bunker they will be met by a member of our team, who will give them an explanation of what’s going on and answer any questions.”

He continues: “We don’t charge.

“We welcome any donations that people can give, because all our work is voluntary and any money we can raise goes towards restoration.”

Members of the public are invited to the car park at 14:00 for the tour.