‘Foster Care Transforms Lives’

Foster Care Fortnight has begun, with the Family Placement Service making use of the time to promote awareness of the need of fostering here. This year’s main theme is ‘foster care transforms lives’.

The initiative will be urging people with the right skills and qualities to take up the role in a child’s life.

Karen Reade is the Manager of the Family Placement Service, she released this statement:

“There is a significant shortage of foster carers currently to meet the needs of children requiring placement. Children coming into care have diverse needs and we need a range of placement options for those children as choice is important in order to promote the best outcomes for them. The Service is targeting recruitment activity to finding foster carers who can care for sibling groups, school aged children and teenagers although interest in other areas is always welcomed. We are seeking foster carers who can be available for short or long term fostering, short break carers for children with disabilities and specialist foster care.

The Family Placement Service always looks forward to this fortnight as we believe this event encourages people to think about fostering. Fostering is a really rewarding thing to do and makes such a difference to the lives of vulnerable children and young people at a time of difficulty in their lives when they need care and support.”

People living in the Bailiwick are part of a very generous community and we are hoping the community will respond so that we can recruit new foster carers to provide for our children and young people.”

There are a number of events we can attend during the fortnight. A team from the Family Placement Service will be set up at Beau Sejour, between 11am and 2pm, in the Cambridge Room on the 11th and 19th May.

There’ll also be a Foster Walk on Sunday 21st May. Anyone is welcome to join the start of the event at Rousse Tower at 10.45am.

If you’d like to learn more about fostering you can head to this website. Alternatively you can call 713230 or email change@guernseyfostercare.com.