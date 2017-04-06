Foundation Appoints Chief Executive

The Guernsey Community Foundation has a new Chief Executive.

Jim Roberts will be tasked with developing the strategic direction of the Foundation.

Mr Roberts was the former Director of Housing for the States of Guernsey with responsibility for social housing.

Also before that role, he managed Guernsey’s Supplementary Benefit system and the island’s Job Centre.

Jim Roberts said:

“The Foundation is a local success story. Through its Strategic Grants Programme it has provided transformative amounts of funding to local charities, and by acting as a trusted critical friend to the States it has had a positive influence on the shape and direction of social policy. I am excited to join the Foundation as it enters an ambitious new phase of growth.

In my previous role I was worked with many inspiring individuals within the charitable and third sectors, and within the States. I look forward to building on those relationships so that the Foundation can fulfil its aims of increasing levels of philanthropy, strengthening the charitable sector, and contributing to a well-functioning community.”

Wayne Bulpitt, Chair of the Guernsey Community Foundation, said:

“We are delighted to have been able to appoint Jim as chief executive to succeed Dave Chilton who has retired after four very successful years leading the Foundation. We are excited by the opportunity to build on Jim’s vast experience including that in the area of social policy together with his energy and enthusiasm and full time role to develop further our ambitious plans to promote effective philanthropy in Guernsey and especially partnerships between voluntary organisations, the States, businesses and the community.”