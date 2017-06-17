Four From Guernsey In Birthday Honours

Four people from the Bailiwick have been honoured in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours list. Her Majesty The Queen is giving Judge John Russell Finch an OBE for Services to the Judiciary, Lilian Bale will receive an MBE for Services to Fostering and Beatrice Webber is getting a BEM for Services to the Blind.

Wayne Bulpitt has been made a CBE for his services, through scouting, to young people in the island.

She says she could have never fostered for so many years without the support of her husband. He sadly passed away four years ago.