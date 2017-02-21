Fraud Arrests In Investigation

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of fraud.

Neither of them are from Guernsey, but both men are linked to three attempts at fake card payments here.

The fake card payments were unsuccessful and took place over the weekend.

An investigation is currently being carried out by Guernsey’s Law Enforcement department, but it’s not thought any local retailers have lost out.

The incidents were of ‘card-not-present fraud’, which are transactions made over the phone or on the internet where the card doesn’t need to be physically there.

As their enquiries continue, officers are reminding businesses to stay vigilant and verify that a person is always who they say they are.

Anyone who has any concerns can call Guernsey Police’s Crime Prevention Officer, Andy Goodall, on 725111.