Free Fruit For Children Trial

Shoppers at Guernsey’s Grand Marche stores can give their children a free piece of fruit as they pick up their groceries.

The Co-op is trying out the idea for eight weeks from today.

Retail boss Colin Macleod says it is part of an ongoing effort to get youngsters eating healthily. The trial will be evaluated to decide whether it is extended:

“Following the work we have done with the Goodness Gang and the seeds campaign, and the enthusiasm that we have tried to generate in our younger community around healthy eating, this seemed the logical next step.

We regularly see shopping coming in with young children, who don’t want to be confined to a trolley or be restricted in where they can go, and being offered a snack, which is often an unhealthy option, so we started looking at free fruit schemes.”

The selection of fruit will be on the Customer Services Desk and will be washed and ready to eat.