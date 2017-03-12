Free Tests On Healthy Hearts Day

We’re being urged to take better care of our hearts and get them checked out for free as part of Healthy Hearts Day.

Guernsey’s Cardiac Action Group is offering check ups at Beau Sejour.

Gerry Le Roy – who is the secretary of the group – says there will be lots of fun activities as well.

”We have a huge bouncy castle there, and a creche for children to go into while parents get their bloody pressure checked.”

”We also have healthy food demonstrations on how to do non-alcoholic cocktails and packed lunches.

She says there are also a couple of prizes to win.

”You need to visit the stands and getting six stickers on your leaflet and put it into the box and you have the chance of winning one of two fitbits.”

The event starts at 9am.

For more information on how to keep your heart healthy click here.