Freemasons To Give £100K To Charity In 2017

Guernsey and Alderney’s Freemasons are giving £100,000 to local good causes this year.

The organisation regularly contributes to local charities and in recent years has helped groups including Action for Children, Guernsey Disability Alliance, Les Bourgs Hospice and Cancer Research UK among others over the last year.

Members of all of the islands’ lodges gathered at the weekend for a parade, church service and lunch to mark the Tercentenary of the United Grand Lodge of England. It also marked one hundred years since the last parade of local Freemasons, which was held in 1917 to mark the Bicentenary in the UK.

The Provincial Grand Master for Guernsey and Alderney said the public parade proves the Freemasons is not a ‘secret society’. David Hodges says he has been involved for 47 years and if there are any secrets he doesn’t know them:

‘The intention of masonry is to make good people better. We also do a lot of work with charity and I am hoping during this Tercentenary year we will be giving close to £100,000 to charities.

I’m not quite sure what these secrets are, because no one’s told me yet. We have symbolic secrets which you can find in the library or on the internet and they are just symbolic, and in our little ritual plays those secrets are passed symbolically.

There’s no secret, and whether the word is fruit gum or pastille, doesn’t mean a hoot. All this talk about secret handshakes – if I want to know if someone is a Freemason I ask them, and if they’re not, then what? There’s no advantage to it’.

