French Vehicle Laws To Affect Bailiwick Drivers

Drivers heading to France on holiday or for work are being warned to be aware of new rules.

Clean Air stickers will now be required on vehicles travelling through Paris, Lyon and Grenoble from April this year.

The States has issued the advice to make sure we don’t get fined by French authorities for not having one.

A spokesperson for Traffic and Highway Services issued the following statement:

“From the 1st April 2017 foreign registered vehicles entering Paris, Lyon or Grenoble will be required to display a Crit’Air sticker on the windscreen of their vehicle. The restrictions already apply to French registered vehicles.

The six-category sticker system applies to all motor vehicles, including motorcycles, which enter the restricted zone of the above named cities. The sticker identifies the vehicles emissions category which is determined by the vehicle type, age and fuel.

The six categories have six colours that denote how heavily polluting the vehicle is according to its Euro emissions standard, ranging from green for the cleanest, to black for the dirtiest. The vignette, or sticker system has been introduced to reduce the emissions output in larger cities on days where there is a risk of reaching their Euro emissions limit. Vehicles not displaying the sticker can be fined up to a maximum of €135 (£117) if they enter a restricted area. Where a restriction has been implemented the category of vehicle restricted will depend on the severity of pollutants in the air on any given day.

Prices for stickers for foreign-registered vehicles have been set at €4.80 per vignette (as of 1 February 2017).”

You can apply for a sticker on the official Crit’Air website.

To successfully purchase a sticker you will need to know your European Emissions Standard – more information on that can be found here.