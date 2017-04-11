Fresh Brewery Site Concerns

More concerns have been raised about the redevelopment of the Old Brewery Site at Havelet.

A St Peter Port Douzenier has written to query why the purchased land has been extended – when the Douzaine had voted against doing that.

Rosemarie Henderson has written to the Douzaine and deputies personally to ask why planning permission has been granted for an extension to the land purchased as part of the brewery redevelopment.

Mrs Henderson says the land she has raised concerns about was ‘public highway’ and she is worried it is ‘being given away to a commercial entity’ which could then lead to the removal of flower beds to allow a loading/unloading bay:

In response, a States spokeswoman has told Island FM the agreement was to lease a bit of land but not to make money from it.

She says no Land has been sold and it’s not for the States to comment on any potential issues between third parties:

“Planning permission has been granted and a lease agreement agreed regarding use of the roadside land. No Land has been sold. It is not for the States to comment on any potential issues between third parties.”

We have asked for more details from the Development and Planning Authority as we weren’t sure exactly where the boundaries for the new residential development actually lies now.

What do you think? Have your say on our Facebook page.