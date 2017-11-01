Fresh Disability Strategy Concerns

There are more concerns surrounding delays in implementing the States’ Disability Strategy.

Autism Guernsey’s joined the Guernsey Disability Alliance in calling for swift action to help those in need.

Director, Andrew Warren, says people are missing out as a lack of progress continues:

“At the moment it is very difficult to go through an assessment and diagnosis process to get a diagnosis of autism. We know there’s a backlog at the moment.

“The needs of people are the crucial thing, as the longer there’s delays, the longer these people are not having their needs met.”

Andrew is keen to join forces with the Guernsey Disability Alliance to speed up the process:

“We can join with them in terms of putting pressure on and offering support in terms of health and social care, to get this underway. A lot of this is down to pressure on stretched resources.”

You can have your say on this story on our Facebook page.