Fresh Mortgage & Bond Concerns

There are fresh concerns surrounding mortgage and bond rules in Guernsey.

The founder of largemortgageloans.com is concerned the current rules are not doing enough to help potential house buyers.

Paul Welch has been meeting with the island’s politicians, to campaign for wide-sweeping changes:

“If we can make bonds assignable, what that would mean is you could transfer your existing bond from Lender A to Lender B, for a flat fee.”

His company recently helped a 73 year old grandmother of four become Guernsey’s oldest mortgagee, becoming the first to also draw money from the island’s newest lender – the Family Building Society.

Mr Welch believes that example strengthens his calls for a trial to abolish bond fees, to help the overall housing market:

“There are more mature clients that I’m talking to who are in their 60s, who need to remortgage their homes, but the cost of remortgaging is around £7,500. However for the individual, they could save £7,500 per annum by moving from Lender A to Lender B.”

He’s confident other senior figures agree with him:

“We’ve just got to lobby those in authority – and I think I’m also going to run a survey asking people, if you could save this kind of money, what would you use it on? I reckon people would invest that kind of money in a new sofa, new carpet, TV or even in materials to redecorate their homes.”

