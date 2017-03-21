Fresh Population Concerns Dismissed

The President of the Committee for Home Affairs has dismissed fresh concerns surrounding new population laws.

Changes are due to come into effect in April, but the Confederation of Guernsey Industry says the rules will damage the island’s way of life.

The comments follow remarks made by the CGI Chairman, who is calling for politicians to delay the changes.

However in response, Deputy Mary Lowe says the body actively took part in the process, with a number of concerns already addressed.

The CGI has also been told it can contact Housing Control with any further issues, but no approach has been made so far.

Deputy Lowe also believes the former chairman of the body can help with the process – as he currently sits on the Population Employment Advisory Panel.

You can read the Home Affairs President’s full statement below:

“I have received the recent media release from the CGI and note its contents, which broadly covers similar concerns the body raised in a separate email to all States Members and the media at the end of February. Following that initial statement, I responded to the CGI addressing its comments and providing relevant background, including detailing the extensive consultation and engagement undertaken with the business community throughout the last six years.

The CGI actively took part in this process, and changes were actually made to the new system following some of its concerns. For example, the CGI attended meetings in April 2015 specifically designed so that the business community could understand the transitional arrangements. I was therefore surprised by the CGI Chairman’s suggestion that it was unaware of the changes until recently.

I also previously advised the CGI that it was welcome to contact the team at Housing Control to discuss its concerns further, as our experience has been that businesses that have contacted the team to discuss their specific circumstances have almost universally been reassured about the impact, and benefits, of the new population management system. No such approach to staff has been made.

It is also worth noting that the former chairman of the CGI sits on the Population Employment Advisory Panel. His experience and expertise in the relevant sectors means he is perfectly placed to ensure that the views of any businesses who seek to engage with the panel, and by extension the Committee for Home Affairs, are heard.”