Friday Festive Liberation Sailings Cancelled

The Condor Liberation’s sailings tomorrow have all been cancelled, due to expected bad weather in the channel.

We knew the Liberation’s services were under review, but now the cancellations have been confirmed.

The English Channel is set to have a patch of bad weather from tomorrow throughout Christmas.

Wave heights will be much higher than the Liberation’s legal operating limit. Condor has increased the passenger limit on the Commodore Clipper to make sure people are where they need to be before the festive season.

The announcement comes after the vessel’s trip from the UK was delayed today after she suffered an electrical fault.

Engineers worked to fix the issue in Poole – which had led to concerns she might not be able to sail.

