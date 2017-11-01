Fuel Fund Applications Open

Applications for this year’s Winter Fuel Fund open today.

The annual appeal is back again, with the aim of helping pensioners in Guernsey who struggle to pay their fuel bills.

Chairman, Deputy Lester Queripel, says the number of people they’re helping each year is continuing to grow:

“The fuel fund is there to help pensioners who struggle to pay their fuel bills in the Winter. Anyone can apply and then Age Concern Guernsey administer all the funds.

“97 successful applications were processed last year, which meant that 124 pensioners benefited, as some were couples. The numbers are increasing and building each year.”

Deputy Queripel says there are a number of vouchers available up to £250, which go direct to the person’s energy supplier:

“It is a case of people becoming more aware of the fund and I think the stigma behind it is reducing, which means people feel more able to seek help.”

For more information please call Deputy Queripel on 256334.