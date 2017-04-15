Fuel Fund Available To Pensioners

There are concerns many pensioners in Guernsey will be suffering from fuel poverty when it gets colder.

The Age Concern Fuel Fund is once again offering vouchers of up to £250 to help pay heating bills during Winter.

Chairman, Deputy Lester Queripel, says they are keen for those in need to come forward before the 1st May deadline:

“The fund has been established to help pensioners if they are struggling to pay their fuel bills – and it is open to any pensioner in the island.

We go along to the applicant’s home and we see the conditions they are living in. We have found some people to be sitting in their coats, under blankets, with hot water bottles on their laps and with just one heater going.”

Anyone who would like more information can call Deputy Queripel on 256334, or his assistant Mike Hawley on 07781 100739. All applications are kept confidential.