Fun Day To Raise Money For Shay

A ‘Fun Day for Shay’ will start this afternoon at Rangers Field.

Shay Savident has been diagnosed with a rare disease called Neimann Pick type A.

It means he may not live beyond 4 years.

All the money raised will be used to support him and his family.

Starting at 13:00, there will be face-painting, a cake sale, a bouncy castle, an easter egg hunt and a number of raffles.

Organiser, Camille Collins, says the funds will go towards buying special equipment, so Shay’s family “can spend time with their little boy, without having to worry about money.”

The event is free to attend.