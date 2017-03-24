Fundraising To Build Visitor Centre

The Gatehouse Campaign is now raising money for a new entrance to the Victorian Walled Kitchen Garden.

£200,000 is needed to build a Visitor & Learning Centre at Saumarez Park.

The President of the Guernsey Botanical Trust, Raymond Evison, says they’ve received support from a local business and thinks it will be a great place for young people in particular:

“It will allow us to be able to educate more of the local school children, they will be able to enjoy the hands on experience. We have £10,000 from Blue Diamond, plus around £20,000 in savings so we’re on our way to getting to our target.”

The Managing Director of Blue Diamond, Alan Roper says donating to the cause was an easy decision:

“As a child I started growing in the garden so the concept allowing children to practically learn is a great one for the island.”

If you’d like to donate to the cause please email ‘revison@me.com’.