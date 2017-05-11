Funds Forum Hosted By GSY Finance

A special event is being hosted by Guernsey Finance today. The Funds Forum will see people discussing funds and money in a ‘post-truth’ world.

The event is being held in London, with leading figures from the fund industry holding two panel debates. There’ll also be a keynote speech from Crispin Odey. He is the founding partner of Odey Asset Management and personally oversees $4billion of assets.

The Guernsey Funds Forum described the event in a statement:

‘In a world in which politicians are lying to the electorate, the electorate are lying to pollsters, and pollsters are lying to business people and those that advise them, we search for certainty at the Guernsey Funds Forum.’

500 people from across the world are expected to attend the two sessions. The first is called ‘Mountains of Mountain’ and this will be followed by ‘Add Substance Add Value’.