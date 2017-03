Funeral For Pete The Sweep Today

Peter Legg’s funeral is due to take place today. The popular Guernseyman was commonly referred to as ‘Pete the Sweep’.

He passed away earlier this month and was well known across the Bailiwick for his generosity and good humour.

His family and friends will be saying goodbye to him at Cobo Mission Hall from 1pm today.

You can read more about one of Guernsey’s greatest characters here.