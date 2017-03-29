Future Of The Population Law Decided Today

The States of Guernsey will debate the island’s new population policy today.

However, Guernsey’s Chamber of Commerce is urging the States to delay the new laws which could come into force within days if approved today. It joins the Confederation of Guernsey Industry and other’s in pushing back against the policy.

Deputy Peter Roffey also has concerns – saying the new policy will mean different families living under different rules.

Some have defended the proposals, with the States’ Director of Housing Control dismissing some of those concerns.

Esther Ingrouille says the alterations will mainly affect new arrivals.

Guernsey’s most senior politician is calling for the island’s new population laws to be introduced as planned next week though.

Deputy Gavin St Pier, says there could be room for some changes once the new policy is in place.

The debate starts at 9.30am, with some amendments already having been laid against the population policy.