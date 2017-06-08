Future Of Waste Collection Remains Uncertain

“We’re not making a profit out of people – we’re here to do the best we can for parishioners.” No fixed decisions were made during last night’s emergency Douzaine meeting on what to do with Guernsey’s waste. The chair of the event, St Peter Constable, Dennis Le Moignan, says they have agreed to form a new committee, made up of representatives from all of the island’s parishes.

A number of questions still remain about the future of waste collection and there’s no clear picture as to what our parishes will do following the release of the States new strategy.

However, Mr Le Moignan is confident that the right choice will be made.

Our officials have been looking to Jersey for examples of what do, but aligning all the parishes together could prove to be difficult.

Problems highlighted with uniform rules for all parishes include the possibility that it could be unfair on rural parishes, with people there ending up paying more than others.