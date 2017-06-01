G-BEVT To Leave Bailiwick Next Week

1st June 2017
The iconic G-BEVT arrives into Guernsey follow its final commercial flight (Credit: Aurigny)

Aurigny says it knows people will miss the Trislanders.

The last one in the States-owned airline’s fleet flew its final commercial flight yesterday afternoon.

The aircraft is due to travel to its new home at the Imperial War Museum in Cambridgeshire next week.

Many people took to social media to pay tribute to Victor Hango – also known as G-BEVT – for its long life and tireless service:

 

Aurigny’s Flights Operations Director, Nigel Moll, says it’s the end of an era, which first started in 1971:

“The sight and sound of the Trislander aircraft has been such a distinctive part of Channel Island life for so many years now and we wanted to mark the retirement of Victor Tango in a special and memorable way.

The huge demand for our charity Farewell Flights in Guernsey, Alderney and Southampton, show just how popular the aircraft was. We are delighted Trislander aircraft will be put on permanent display both locally and in the UK, for many hundreds of thousands of people to enjoy for years to come.”

