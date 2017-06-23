The G4 Slams Current Transport Links

A senior figure in Guernsey’s Chamber of Commerce has reiterated calls for drastic changes to transport links. Luke Wheadon’s joined the G4 group in complaining about the problems facing businesses and individuals at the moment.

The G4 is joined by the Young Business Group of the Chamber of Commerce in calling for critical investment in transport connectivity. It’s said that this is essential for the long-term success of the island.

An independent survey has been carried out by all involved. It aimed to understand the groups general views on local transport issues and 93% of 668 respondents did not think we had adequately future-proof transport links.

The G4 now considers it critical that the Policy and Resources plan should include the future development of Guernsey’s air link infrastructure. This includes a suggestion to extend, or at least look into extending, our island’s runway.

We spoke to Luke Wheadon from the chamber of commerce who’s urging people to think differently about our current situation: