Gas Valve Safety Warning

Guernsey Gas customers are being warned their cylinders may need checking.

The utility firm has issued a warning related to propane cylinders bought since March 2016. It says th ere is a very small risk they may have a fault with the control valve.

You need to call Guernsey Gas for a free safety check.

Guernsey Gas statement is below:

“Guernsey Gas has identified that there is a very small risk that propane cylinders purchased since March 2016 from Guernsey Gas or a distributor may have a fault with the control valve. Guernsey Gas advises customers not to operate the cylinder valve (whether connected or not) and to contact them on 01624 644510 and they will carry out a free safety check to confirm that these cylinders do not have the fault.”