GDA Raising Awareness Of Accessibility

The Guernsey Disability Alliance is hoping to raise awareness of accessibility issues all this week.

Its ‘We All Matter Eh?’ campaign is showcasing a number of projects, to get more groups supporting disabled people.

Videographer, Olly Tracey, wants to help those who may otherwise find it difficult to take part:

“I have been truly humbled by some of the people I have met on this 3 month journey, it’s about time their inspirational stories are told! We have met some real role models, and whether our campaign just encourages someone who perhaps is a bit reluctant to pick up the phone or walk through the door of a sports club to just make contact with the club, or whether it inspires them to follow in the footsteps of some of the adrenaline junkies we have met along our journey and soar into the air in a wheelchair then we have succeeded.”

The stories of disabled people who’ve defied the odds are a particular focus of the campaign.

This video looks at some of the sporting clubs which are now accessible to all:

The awareness raising is all leading up to Disabled Access Day, which begins on Friday 10th March and continues until Sunday 12th March.

The Guernsey Disability Alliance has set out the following objectives it would like to achieve:

1. To increase participation in sports & clubs by raising awareness of all the leisure opportunities available to people with disabilities

2. Improve the physical and mental wellbeing of disabled islanders

3. Improve funding and volunteering opportunities for sports clubs

4. Empowering clubs to be more accessible by accessing tips and information

Karen Blanchford, Executive Director of the Guernsey Disability Alliance said:

“This project has touched all of us involved as we view the enjoyment clubs bring, the satisfaction of achieving and inclusion into the community. We have many partners in this campaign and thank them all for embracing the concept. We hope the public and local clubs will too.”

For more information click here.