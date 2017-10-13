GEL Recovers 98% of Stolen Money

Guernsey Electricity says it has recovered nearly all of the money stolen from the utility firm by one of its longest serving employees.

Richard Forsey was jailed for six years yesterday for defrauding Guernsey Electricity out of nearly £133,000 as well as possessing hundreds of indecent images of children.

In a statement, the Chief Executive of Guernsey Electricity says Forsey’s actions were a ‘complete abuse of the trust placed in him’.

Alan Bates says Forsey’s crime was ‘virtually undetectable’ after he used his ‘intricate knowledge of the company’s business systems for his own gain’.

Guernsey Electricity says it acted immediately when the fraudulent activity was discovered and 98% of the money has been recovered. Changes have been made at the firm to ensure it can’t happen again.

Alan Bates, chief executive officer of Guernsey Electricity, said:

‘Richard Forsey had been employed by Guernsey Electricity for 27 years and his actions, which have been described as “virtually undetectable”, were a complete abuse of the trust placed in him as a long-serving and senior member of the team. He used that position of trust and intricate knowledge of the company’s business systems for his own gain.

Guernsey Electricity acted immediately when the fraudulent activity was discovered. External advisers were quickly appointed to carry out an independent examination of our processes and procedures and ensure that none of Guernsey Electricity’s customers had been adversely affected and I want to stress that not one single customer suffered a direct financial loss. A number of recommendations for short-term changes to minimise risk have already been implemented and in the longer-term, we are confident that the replacement of legacy business systems, which has been underway for the last two years and will be completed in the near future, will add additional levels of checks and balances to further minimise the risk.

This deliberate and calculated crime has disappointed us all and we want to thank Guernsey Police for their thorough investigation and ensuring that Mr Forsey was brought to justice.

Guernsey Electricity has pursued and recovered 98% of the total loss incurred including the cost of investigation.’