Gender Inequality Sport Concerns Raised

An expert says more needs to be done to prevent gender inequality in sport.

Dr Simon Sebire from the University of Bristol has given a presentation to local authorities including teachers and the Be Active Forum.

He’s used the presentation to recommend a specific strategy, which he believes could help encourage school girls in particular to be more active.

National research has been reflected locally through the Young People’s Survey and the Guernsey born and educated lecturer is trying to stop this gender inequality from spreading:

“Although the Young People’s Survey uses a slightly smaller sample than what you’d have in England, we do know from that that only 10% of girls, by the time they get to Year 10, do 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity on five days or more each week, compared to 20% of boys.”

Dr Sebire says there a number of ways to encourage school girls in particular to be more active:

“We should try to encourage peers to support one another to be physically active, but to also think about physical activity in broader way than we have before.

“It’s not just about sport. We can encourage pupils to walk in or cycle to school, or to find other ways of staying active.”

