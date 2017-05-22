Get On Your Bike!

We’re being urged to get on our bikes and cycle to work! The Guernsey Bicycle Group are helping support national Cycle To Work Week this week.

We’re being reminded that nearly two thirds of us live in the northern half of the island and a simple cycle to and from the main areas of commerce. As well as the obvious health benefits, it cuts down on traffic pollution and allows us to enjoy the weather.

It coincides with the beginning of the Summer and the Les Bourgs Hospice ‘Cycle 30 Ways’ initiative.

Sam Field from GBG has been speaking to us about the week:

‘The main reason for it is just to have a week to focus on cycling, for those of us who don’t usually cycle to work. We obviously think it’s the best way to get to work!’

‘The health benefits are massive. There’s a recent study that has been published with 250,000 people. It shows that you stand a 40% less chance of heart disease and cancer if you ride your bike. More so than walking, and vastly more so than driving!’