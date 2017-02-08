GFA Pulls Out Of Women’s Muratti

The Guernsey Football Association has had to pull out of this year’s Women’s Muratti.

The association says the decision is regrettable, but it feels it had no other choice.

In a statement, the GFA’s Chairman and CEO have confirmed they’ll be unable to host the annual fixture.

It’s the first time in its twenty year history that the game won’t be played, but the GFA says that’s down to a lack of players being eligible to play against Jersey in May

A number of the previous squad now play for a side in the UK, who aren’t affiliated with the body here.

You can read the GFA’s statement in full below:

“It is with regret that the Guernsey Football Association (GFA) announces that it will be unable to host the Ladies Inter-Insular Football Trophy competition this season, as there are not enough suitably qualified players to form the GFA representative team.

The Inter-Insular Football Trophy, which falls under the auspices of the Channel Islands Inter-Insular Football Committee, requires that the competition shall be held annually for the representative women’s teams of the Guernsey and Jersey Football Associations and that the competition shall be confined to natives and to non-native residents playing association football for a domestic club that is affiliated to the Jersey or Guernsey Football Associations and who have attained the age of 16 years.

Midway through the 2015/16 season the GFA Women’s League was discontinued as it was agreed there were insufficient players to properly complete a league schedule. Formal Women’s League fixtures have not taken place this season.

GFA Chairman Chris Schofield commented: “In March 2016 the GFA Board met with senior players and advised them that we had established the Guernsey Ladies Football Club (GLFC) and were developing a competitive match programme in conjunction with the Jersey Football Association (JFA). The object of the initiative was to ensure that a Ladies club was affiliated to the GFA and that it played at a more competitive level than the previous defunct GFA Women’s League. In addition it was intended to provide a pool of eligible players from which to select a representative team for the Inter-Insular Competition.

However in the summer of 2016 the GFA learned that a majority of the senior Island players had elected to play for a newly formed team, Ormer Ladies FC, and play their matches in the UK. Ormer FC play their home matches in Hampshire and are therefore affiliated to the Hampshire FA.

I would like to express my personal thanks to those members of the GFA Board who have spent so much of their time trying to get GLFC up and running. The decision not to proceed with this season’s game was taken with great regret by me and my fellow Board members and only following lengthy consideration of the matter over the course of several meetings.”

GFA CEO Gary Roberts commented: “Over the past year the GFA has led a number of meetings with player representatives advising them of the Inter-Insular Football Trophy rules. The last meeting was on Monday 23rd January 2017 when the GFA Board requested that the players confirm if they would be prepared to accommodate the GFA’s affiliation requirements, which as with all other clubs in Guernsey, would include payment of an annual subscription.

Regrettably it was not possible to reach agreement with the players’ representatives, and the Board concluded that a suitable women’s representative team could not therefore be formed in the time available.”

The GFA hopes that a number of girls’ age group inter-insular games can be arranged to take place as an alternative to the cancelled Trophy match with this arrangement hopefully becoming an annual event that forms part of the GFA’s long-term strategy to grow participation and build a sustainable game for women and girls. Currently girls in primary school, under-12, under-14 and under-16 age groups are training regularly with the GFA as the association looks to develop the next generation of players with a view to a competitive home Island Games performance in 2021.

The GFA will also continue to pursue senior football opportunities during 2017 which will be open to all.

The GFA would like to place on record their thanks to the senior JFA officials who have supported the GFA throughout the lengthy discussion process and for their kind offer to assist with a number of pre-match fixtures had the match been scheduled to take place.”

In response, the Jersey Football Association says it’s disappointed by the news but it does back the decision – and hopes the fixture will return in the future:

“The Jersey Football Association is disappointed that the Women’s Muratti will not be held in May 2017 but the Guernsey Football Association has kept us fully informed of their discussions with their Women players and the subsequent outcome.

We hope, however, that these difficulties can be resolved in the near future and that the Women’s Muratti, which is so important to the development of Women’s football in the Channel Islands, can be reinstated as soon as possible.”