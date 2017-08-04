Gillinghams Receive Good News

The family of Jonah Gillingham say they’re delighted with his health, following a long road of recovery.

After lots of treatment, the Guernsey teenager’s now been officially discharged from the care of Southampton Hospital.

In the past few years, Jonah’s had treatment for Leukaemia and then a rare blood disease.

During his family’s efforts to fundraise to pay for that care, they created the charity ‘Helping Jonah – Helping Others’.

It’s on that Facebook page where his relatives have confirmed his latest piece of good news:

Jonah’s specialist, Dr Gilbert, has confirmed he’s now well enough not to need regular checkups in the UK, as he can instead have monthly appointments at the PEH’s Renal Unit.

Doctors say they’re amazed and overwhelmed at far Jonah has come in such a short period of time – and have wished him all the best for the future.