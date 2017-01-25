Google Chooses Guernsey For Summit

Guernsey is to host Google’s first British Isles Education summit.

The event will be held at Les Beaucamps High School from Friday 19th May until Sunday 21st May.

Speakers from around the world will be travelling to the island share their thoughts on technology and education.

The summit will feature keynotes and several concurrent sessions catered to all experience levels and job roles.

There will be sessions aimed at classroom teachers where you get to learn practical uses of Google tools, as well as more generic sessions for anyone who wants to learn new ways to use technology in both their personal and organizational set-up.

Deputy Andrea Dudley Owen from the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture says we should be proud of the news:

“I am thrilled that the Google Education Summit will be held in Guernsey. Significant effort and inroads have been made by Lucy Witham our Education Officer (Learning Through ICT) in ensuring that our children are benefiting from the use of technology and software applications in their everyday learning. Her efforts have almost certainly presented Guernsey with this fantastic opportunity and will put us on the global map as a digitally competent jurisdiction. It won’t just be our teachers and lecturers who will benefit from this Google Education event, but our whole community.”

Chief Executive of the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture, Jon Buckland, says it’s a positive reflection of the system in our Bailiwick:

“From an economic perspective I think this could be the start of some educational tourism here, as it is putting Guernsey on the map. I think we should welcome and be proud of this kind of success.”