Google Summit Enters Final Day

The Google summit hosted in Guernsey will come to an end today.

It has brought together delegates from across the world including a number of specialist speakers who have been discussing educational technologies, resources and tools.

It is the first time such an event has been held in the British Isles.

One of the organisers, Lucy Whitham, is an Education Development Officer for Technology. She says it has been a real coup for Guernsey.

She says there have been a number of different topics discussed already:

“The breakout sessions are varying from sessions on how to support special educational needs with technology, for example how Google apps can be used to help students with dyslexia.

There are also sessions on design thinking for leaders – how can we think differently to encourage our students to be more active and to think in new ways about how they learn.”

Among the local delegates is Aspire 2 Be’s Matt Smith. He has been speaking at the event which he has described as a fantastic achievement for education officials locally.

He wanted to use the event to make sure delegates know how hard staff and students work here:

‘We’re just going to put a bit of a spotlight, tell the Guernsey story. Explain, with the introduction of the new curriculum how that has paved the way for the new approach to the way they’re trying to develop their digital competency skills’.

