Google Summit In Guernsey

A pioneering conference, focusing on technology in education, is continuing in Guernsey today.

A number of specialist speakers and other delegates are in the island for the Google Summit for Education this weekend.

The event locally is also the first time this kind of summit has been held in the British Isles.

One of the organisers, Lucy Whitham, is an Education Development Officer for Technology. She says there will be a lot going on this weekend:

“The breakout sessions are varying from sessions on how to support special educational needs with technology, for example how Google apps can be used to help students with dyslexia.

There are also sessions on design thinking for leaders – how can we think differently to encourage our students to be more active and to think in new ways about how they learn.”

These speakers from Discovery Education and Aspire 2 Be are hoping to inspire their own employees and others at the event:

You can find more details on the special summit here.