Gothia Cup Gets Underway

On the pitch, it’s been a tough start for Guernsey’s footballers at the Gothia Cup.

They suffered a 6-0 defeat in their first game of the competition, but despite that they remain optimistic and ready to push on.

A huge learning curve for us today! Thank you to everyone for your support and @MandyLeMess for the updates for you all! #headsheldhighpic.twitter.com/EzHDfxzfaW — GuernseyU15 Football (@GsyGothia) July 17, 2017

Guernsey’s squad has now been boosted by the arrival of Maya Le Tissier, who’d been playing in England prior to travelling out to the tournament.

The eagle has landed! The squad is complete and we are ready for the opening ceremony!!!! pic.twitter.com/ZJNLMCfGC6 — GuernseyU15 Football (@GsyGothia) July 17, 2017

The side had the chance to relax at the opening ceremony last night, where Seb Sheppard had the honour of officially starting proceedings: