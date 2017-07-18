Gothia Cup Gets Underway

18th July 2017
(Credit: @GsyGothia/Twitter)

(Credit: @GsyGothia/Twitter)

On the pitch, it’s been a tough start for Guernsey’s footballers at the Gothia Cup.

They suffered a 6-0 defeat in their first game of the competition, but despite that they remain optimistic and ready to push on.

Guernsey’s squad has now been boosted by the arrival of Maya Le Tissier, who’d been playing in England prior to travelling out to the tournament.

The side had the chance to relax at the opening ceremony last night, where Seb Sheppard had the honour of officially starting proceedings:

Share this story: