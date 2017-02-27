Gotland Badminton Squad Named

Guernsey’s badminton squad for the Island Games has been announced.

There are three debutants amongst the ten strong team heading out to Gotland this summer:

Matt Haynes

Kevin Le Moigne

Paul Le Tocq

Ove Svejstrup

Jordan Trebert

Carys Batiste

Maxine Fitzgerald

Sarah Garbutt

Chloe Le Tissier

Emily Trebert

The team’s manager, Sue Naftel, says she’s delighted with the players they’ve selected, who she says bring the right mix of youth and experience:

“I am delighted with the team we are taking to Gotland – it contains a good mix of youth and experience. We are pleased to have Paul Le Tocq and Sarah Garbutt, who were part of our Gold medal winning team in both Isle of Wight and Bermuda, who both missed the Jersey Games, available for selection. We have the vastly experienced Kevin Le Moigne who, apart from being a very good player, is invaluable as a coach and support to the manager, Matt Haynes and Chloe Le Tissier who were both medalists in Jersey who will look to build on their success there. Jordan Trebert has improved significantly through the coaching he is receiving at uni in Birmingham, whilst Emily Trebert has finished her studies and has been able to devote more time to training to great effect.

We have three debutants in the side – Ove Svejstrup who, whilst new to Island Games, is a vastly experienced player – a former Junior European mixed double champion for his native Denmark, and his attitude and work ethic has had a positive effect on everyone else. Maxine Fitzgerald was very close to selection for Jersey until a bad knee injury ruined her chance and who has impressed everyone with the way she has worked to come back and make the team. The final member of the team is Carys Batiste, only 14, and very much one for the future. Carys has worked very hard this season and her performances at junior level have been outstanding and whilst she has earned her inclusion in the team, it is hoped that the experience of competing in a multi-discipline sporting event on the scale of the Island Games will stand her in good stead for the future.

Whilst we hope to win medals in all individual events our main challenge will be to regain the Gold medal in the team event and I am very confident that with this squad we have a very strong chance.”