Gotland Island Games: Day One Update

It was an eventful and successful day for the Bailiwick during day one of the Gotland Island Games. In total, between Sark and Guernsey, five medals were brought home.

If we start with athletics, Lee Merrien came second in the 10,000m to take silver. Carl Holden also competed and came 19th. Elsewhere, Abi Galpin and Vick Mann both qualified for the semi final of the 100m.

Josh Allaway and Harry Burns qualified for the 200m semi-finals and Indi Gallagher qualified for the 400m semi-finals as well. Unfortunately, Amelia Lees failed to qualify. We also had Simon Murphy and Richard Bartram both qualifying for the 800m semi-final. Our reporter, Jonny Freeman, was there to catch all the action first hand!

Lee says always hard to be overtaken in final lap, but he’s still proud to have battled for a medal #islandgames @islandfm pic.twitter.com/JNe1J5KG16 — Jonny Freeman (@jfreeman_93) June 25, 2017

Finally in athletics, Lucas Rive finished 7th in the High Jump with Joe Chadwick in 11th. Alderney’s Charmaine Johnson finished 16th in the Long Jump.

It was a hugely successful first day for our badmington players. Guernsey has played through to the semi-finals of the team event after winning all three group games against Ynys Mon, Orkney and Menorca. The final score was 5-0.

In basketball, Guernsey men won their opening game against Froya 62-51. Meanwhile, in the football, Alderney lost to Jersey 3-0 and Guernsey drew with Aland 1-1.

The Bailiwick’s first gold medals came after a brilliant day of shooting from the Guernsey and Sark teams. Matthew Guille and Lee Roussel came first in the NSRA 100 yard prone rifle competition to get gold for Guernsey. Elsewhere, Nikki Trebert and Rebecca Margetts scored bronze for ISSF 10m Air Pistol women and Sark’s Nick Dewe and Stefan Roberts got bronze for Automatic Ball Trap Shooting.

It was a busy day for the shooters and we also had Paul Guillou and Christ Jackson placing 7th in the 10m air rifle team event, Andrea Guillou came 4th in the womens 100 yard event and Paul Guillou also came 10th in the 50m free pistol.

In table tennis Alderney lost all three group games in the team competition 7-0 against the Faroe Islands, Aland and Gotland. However, Guernsey won all three of theirs against the Isle of Wight, the Cayman Islands and the Isle of Man.

The final medals of the day were picked up during the triathlon. Amy Critchlow came second in the team event alongside Laura McCarthy and Magdalena Puzio. Jersey dominated the triathlon event, getting all four gold medals available.

The last remaining event was the volleyball where Guernsey lost their opening match to Aland 3-0.