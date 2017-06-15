Gotland Send-Off For Guernsey

15th June 2017

Guernsey’s Island Games Team’s been given a special send off.

With just eight days until they fly out to Gotland, the whole squad gathered at Beau Sejour last night:

The Bailiff, Sir Richard Collas, was there to give his best wishes – and says he’s looking forward to watching from the sidelines:

“The team have very kindly invited me to go with them – and I’m very looking forward to that opportunity. I’m looking forward to watching them take part in all kinds of sports, as they make the island proud.”

These squad members say they’re looking forward to trip and they believe that Gotland’s the perfect opportunity to perform at a high level:

