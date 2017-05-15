Gotland Shooting Squad Named

Guernsey’s squad for the shooting at this summer’s Island Games in Gotland has been announced.

A number of people have been named, but due to the reduced amount of shooting disciplines, the team is smaller than the one that went to Jersey in 2015 and produced a haul of 20 medals:

Paul Guillou – Air Rifle and Air Pistol, Centre- Fire and Free Pistol

Andrea Guillou – Air Rifle and 100yrds Prone Rifle

Matthew Guille – 50 and 300m, 100yrds Prone Rifle

Lee Roussel – 50 and 300m, 100yrds Prone Rifle and 50m 3 positional

Nikki Trebert-Pond – Air Pistol, Sports and Standard Pistol

Rebecca Margetts – Air Pistol, Sports and Standard Pistol

Chris Jackson – Team Manager.

Despite the restrictions, Team Manager, Chris Jackson, has high hopes for medals again this time:

“We have a team of experienced shooters who have all competed at national and international level and have competed in the Games before, although for some the Gotland ranges will be a new experience.

In Matthew (Guille) we will have someone who won a Commonwealth silver medal for Guernsey in 1982 and has since represented Great Britain almost 70 times in various competitions. Paul (Guillou) won the Air Rifle Individual 10m Gold medal in Jersey with a record score, so he’ll be looking to defend his title. In addition, Nikki and Rebecca will also be looking to improve on the medals they won in Jersey and Lee will be hoping to do well in the pairs competition with Matthew. Andrea will be looking improve on her final position last time.”