Gotland Squads Named

Guernsey’s athletics and volleyball squads have been announced for this summer’s Island Games in Gotland.

Amongst the athletics team, there are places for the likes of Alastair and Cameron Chalmers and 2012 London Olympian, Lee Merrien.

Other previous medalists such as Kylie Robilliard, Sarah Mercier and Louise Perrio are also included.

You can see the full list below:

The team will again be managed by Tom Druce, Nick Marley and Dale Garland. Tom Druce said:

“It is a stronger team than two years ago, many of the youngsters from Jersey 2015 are back again and will be much better off for their experiences last time. We also have some more debutants and I hope they will embrace the opportunity and go out there and express themselves. There is definitely big medal potential from the more experienced athletes.”

Meanwhile, another sport to name their squad this week is Volleyball. Both the men’s and women’s sides are player coached this time around, with two debutants for each: