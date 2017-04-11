Gotland Swimming Team Announced

Guernsey’s swimming squad for this summer’s Island Games has been announced.

Nineteen sportsmen and women have been selected for the trip to Gotland, with ten experienced members and nine new ones:

The President of the island’s Amateur Swimming Association, Brian Allen, is looking forward to the Games.

He says will be a great experience for all involved:

“It is with great pleasure that the Guernsey Amateur Swimming Association can now announce the Swim Team to compete in the XVII Nat West Island Games to be held in Gotland from June 24 th to 29 th .

Initially 43 swimmers from the two local clubs signed up with their intent to compete forms in the hope of gaining selection. With a maximum of approximately 20 places available meant that achieving the qualifying time to gain selection would be hard fought and not easy to achieve. After a very long period of training towards selection we can now name 19 successfully selected swimmers. This year there is a good balance within the team which includes 10 experienced swimmers and 9 new caps.

It is encouraging to see so many senior swimmers, who have attended many Games in the past, still inspired enough to want to continue with the hard training. They are joined by a group of youngsters coming through the ranks who are showing great potential for the future. The Island Games is a great competition for an individual sport like swimming because it gives athletes an opportunity to be with other sports for a whole week of intense competition – a wonderful experience!

Following the success of the swim team in Jersey 2015 which inspired everyone, team members will now focus on continuing to train hard over the next two months in the hope of enjoying similar success in Gotland. We take this opportunity to wish the whole team the very best of luck

Although it is a big disappointment for those swimmers who have not made team selection, it is hoped that they will continue training hard and look forward to setting their sights on future competitions. The Gibraltar Island Games 2019 is only two years on and of course the very special one – the 2021 Island Games to be held in Guernsey – a‘home’ games – which will be rather special!”