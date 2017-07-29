Government House Charities Fete Cancelled

The first joint Charities Fete at Government House has been cancelled.

The Lieutenant Governor had given permission for a fete organised by members of the Association of Guernsey Charities (AGC) to boost funds for the individual groups.

Friday’s bad weather meant they couldn’t set up, and with more forecast today, Malcolm Woodhams says they had to cut their losses.

“No one’s going to want to walk around in the open air looking at the charities’ stalls, but also it’s not going to be much fun for all the charities.

“We’re mindful that a lot of organisations have already put in hard work in preparing their stalls, but we just have to be realistic.

“With potentially very low turnout, it’s just not worthwhile.”

Malcolm says that the AGC would still like to hold an event in the future, but nothing has yet been confirmed.

He says: “Currently, we’re just looking at this as sadly cancelling the event.”

The Association of Guernsey Charities’ full statement is below:

It is with great regret that we have had to take the difficult decision to cancel the Charities Fete which was due to be at Government House tomorrow (Saturday) afternoon.

The weather forecast is currently for heavy rain through much of the day, and some charities and entertainment had already cancelled.

We know that many charities have been working hard to prepare for this Fete – the first time that such an event was due to be held in the grounds of Government House.

We are extremely grateful to His Excellency and Lady Corder for inviting the Association of Guernsey Charities to host an event for the benefit of a large number of local organisations, and we know that many charities had been looking forward to the opportunity.

We also thank all of the people who devoted significant time to planning and preparation, and those who offered to provide entertainment and refreshments.

Sadly the weather is outside of our control but, hopefully, we might be able to go ahead with something similar in the future.